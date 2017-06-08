EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Investments, Latvia, Legislation, Taxation
Revenue Service in Latvia to provide services in English starting September 2019
The government took the decision after hearing the Economics Ministry’s
report on keeping accounting records in English and using foreign currencies in
accounting.
Last year, the Cabinet of Ministers tasked the Economics Ministry with
analyzing the possibility to allow using foreign currencies in accounting and
to keep accounting records in English.
To perform that task, the Economics Ministry surveyed a number of
organizations and ministries to find out their position on the issue. Upon
analyzing the obtained information, the ministry concluded that Latvia’s
current infrastructure is not suitable for keeping accounting records in
English and using foreign currencies in bookkeeping.
Entrepreneurs’ organizations stressed, however, that the State Revenue
Service should concentrate on making its services available also in English to
make doing business in Latvia easier for foreign entrepreneurs.
The government endorsed the Economics Ministry’s proposal to provide a
machine translation solution to the user interface of the Revenue Service’s
Electronic Declaration System by February 1.
The government also approved the Economics Ministry’s proposal obliging the
Revenue Service to start providing support to foreign investors in English as
of September 1, 2019, as long as such services do not contravene Latvia’s
language laws.
The State Language Center, meanwhile, will be ordered to gradually provide
and update English language translations of Latvia’s key laws and government
regulations. These translations of Latvian legislation will be available at
www.likumi.lv.
