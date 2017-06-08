Revenue Service in Latvia to provide services in English starting September 2019

The State Revenue Service will provide services to foreign investors in English starting September 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers decided on January 23rd, reports LETA.

The government took the decision after hearing the Economics Ministry’s report on keeping accounting records in English and using foreign currencies in accounting.

Last year, the Cabinet of Ministers tasked the Economics Ministry with analyzing the possibility to allow using foreign currencies in accounting and to keep accounting records in English.

To perform that task, the Economics Ministry surveyed a number of organizations and ministries to find out their position on the issue. Upon analyzing the obtained information, the ministry concluded that Latvia’s current infrastructure is not suitable for keeping accounting records in English and using foreign currencies in bookkeeping.

Entrepreneurs’ organizations stressed, however, that the State Revenue Service should concentrate on making its services available also in English to make doing business in Latvia easier for foreign entrepreneurs.

The government endorsed the Economics Ministry’s proposal to provide a machine translation solution to the user interface of the Revenue Service’s Electronic Declaration System by February 1.

The government also approved the Economics Ministry’s proposal obliging the Revenue Service to start providing support to foreign investors in English as of September 1, 2019, as long as such services do not contravene Latvia’s language laws.

The State Language Center, meanwhile, will be ordered to gradually provide and update English language translations of Latvia’s key laws and government regulations. These translations of Latvian legislation will be available at www.likumi.lv.