Monday, 22.01.2018, 18:17
Lithuania's state, municipal budget revenues EUR 119 mln above target in 2017
The central government's budget revenue for 2017 came in at 6.373 billion euros, 0.2% below target, while revenues from taxes stood at 5.863 billion euros, 0.4% less than projected, the Finance Ministry said on January 19th.
Value-added tax (VAT) brought 3.294 billion euros into the state's coffers, 0.3% above the projected level, while excise duties contributed 1.327 billion euros, which is 0.9% below target.
Revenue from the corporate income tax, at 631 million euros, fell 6.9% short of the target and the personal income tax generated a total of 1.627 billion euros in central government and municipal budget revenue, some 4.6% more than planned.
Last year's central government budget totaled 6.386 billion euros in annual revenue not including EU funds and 8.487 billion euros including EU funds.
