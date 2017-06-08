Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Technology
Cbank: Estonia must be cautious dealing with crypto currencies
"When positioning Estonia as a country attractive for the registration
of ICOs (initial coin offerings), it is worthwhile to be very selective as to
what virtual businesses we wish to support. By acting too hastily and
positioning ourselves early as a judicial area championing and supporting
ICOs it may easily happen that we will do more harm than good to the image of
Estonia as a progressive e-state," Muller said in a press release of the
central bank.
According to Muller, the society's wish to more strictly regulate crypto
currencies will grow after people have lost money in connection with them.
He said that judging by what we can see in ICOs to date, they are a
phenomenon as a result of which many enthusiasts acting in good faith will
probably lose big amounts of money. That, in turn, may create the expectation
in society that at least a part of the rules valid for traditional securities
issues be expanded to apply to the offerors of virtual tokens, which so far
have been marketed effectively without control, or that more strict restrictions
be applied to such activity.
"Steps in that direction have been taken already. For instance, the
U.S. securities supervision body, among others, has said that ICOs meeting
certain criteria should be treated as issuance of securities. The Estonian
Financial Supervision Authority has taken a similar view on ICOs, whereas
China and South Korea, for instance, have decided to ban ICOs altogether. As a
result of the novelty of this field, there's a lot of confusion and investors
are lured also into very suspicious projects with talk about innovation,"
the vice president of the central bank said.
"But this world is quietly becoming more grown up," Muller said,
adding that in the future different crypto assets will find use and that
central banks are looking into possible uses of blockchain technology.
