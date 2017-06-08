Banks, Deposits, Financial Services, Latvia
Commission: Latvian financial institutions' competitiveness improving
"There are indications that Latvian financial institutions'
competitiveness is improving in a new capacity - one of our commercial banks,
which also serves a substantial share of foreign customers, has already renewed
direct correspondent relations with a U.S. commercial bank for transactions in
U.S. dollars," said the FCMC, adding that this was an important
development in harmonizing Latvian financial sector's operations with new
compliance standards.
Resident deposits prevailed this year in Latvia, amounting to 61% of all
deposits by end-September, said the commission. "Such a proportion of
resident and non-resident deposits is not quite usual for Latvian banking
sector," added FCMC.
One of the most important developments in the banking sector this year was
the introduction of different standards, including, in particular, of the
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, for the prevention of
money laundering.
According to the FCMC Chairman Peteris
Putnins, the commission's main task in the future will be to balance out
banks' development, new ideas, and regulatory framework.
"We are entering a new phase now. A lot has been achieved, especially
by commercial banks as the quality of banks' transactions and their customer
base has improved," said Putnins. "Our main task as the industry's
watchdog will be to ensure a balance between development, new ideas, and the
regulatory framework, so that our supervision contribute to the development of
innovative, effective and, of course, safe services for banks' customers."
