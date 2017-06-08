EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:26
Bitcoin company BitFury worth USD 400 mln at the moment
BitFury has offices in San Francisco, Washington, Hong Kong, London, and Amsterdam, and has its data centers in Iceland and Georgia.
BitFury is considered the largest bitcoin company outside China. The company's market share is at about 10% now, said Petrovs. BitFury's market share has been changing significantly, which is normal. At some times, the company's market share was over 45%, Petrovs explained.
At the moment, the company's worth is estimated at USD 400 million. But BitFury is doing far more than just bitcoin transactions, it is a multi-functional group of companies that has developed and makes its own microchip for bitcoin transactions, develops software, builds data centers.
"Any other data center is built in three to four years. We build ours in two to three months," said Petrovs. "Designing a processor takes two years, while we develop our chips in four to five months. People are working hard, this is a far more aggressive market," he added.
