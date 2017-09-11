Baltic, Business, Energy, Financial Services, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 26.11.2019, 19:46
Ignitis Group's CEO promise in the stock exchange in New York: we will back here soon
|Photography by Libby Greene/Nasdaq, Inc.
The head of Ignitis
Group rung the closing bell which signals the end of the stock exchange
trading day. Representatives of the company were invited to this ceremony as
one of the winners of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards for 2019. Group was awarded for
its quality relations with bond investors.
After closing the
trading session Darius Maikštėnas thanked for this evaluation and stressed
that excellency in corporate governance, sustainable investor relations and
transparency have always been and always will be intrinsic priorities for Ignitis
Group.
“Our work with the green bonds gained outstanding investor
trust, which gives us support not only to continue on this path, but also to
seek new levels of excellency in sustainable energy and decarbonization
developments.
Your support is invaluable to Ignitis Group and our
commitment to capital markets stands as strong as always. Therefore,
thank you and stay tuned – we will be back here soon,” said Darius Maikštėnas,
Chairman of the Board and CEO of Ignitis Group.
Debut green bonds were issued by Ignitis Group in
2017. Then the Company placed EUR 300 mln for the development of green energy
projects for a period of 10 years, bonds were placed at a 2.193% yield. In 2018 Ignitis Group
issued 10-year Green Eurobonds in the principal amount of EUR 300 mln, at a
2.066% yield.
- 26.11.2019 Электронные деньги в Латвии объявят вне закона.
- 26.11.2019 Предприятия Рижского региона показали самый большой оборот в 2018 году
- 26.11.2019 Средняя брутто зарплата в Литве за год повысилась на 9,2%
- 26.11.2019 Supervisory board of central bank should take over functions of management board - Kazaks
- 26.11.2019 Выросла выработка электроэнергии в странах Балтии
- 26.11.2019 Latvia's largest companies raise aggregate turnover by 7.2% in 2018
- 26.11.2019 Tallink signs EUR 60 mln revolving credit facility agreement
- 26.11.2019 Lithuania declines Finland's invitation for three-way talks on Belarus' N-plant
- 25.11.2019 DBRS Morningstar Confirms Republic of Latvia at A (low), Positive Trend