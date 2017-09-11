Ignitis Group's CEO promise in the stock exchange in New York: we will back here soon

Development of green energy and new technologies, as well as decarbonisation will remain a priority for the international energy company Ignitis Group. This was promised on Monday by Darius Maikštėnas, company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board, during Nasdaq Stock Market closing bell ceremony in New York.

Photography by Libby Greene/Nasdaq, Inc.

The head of Ignitis Group rung the closing bell which signals the end of the stock exchange trading day. Representatives of the company were invited to this ceremony as one of the winners of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards for 2019. Group was awarded for its quality relations with bond investors.

After closing the trading session Darius Maikštėnas thanked for this evaluation and stressed that excellency in corporate governance, sustainable investor relations and transparency have always been and always will be intrinsic priorities for Ignitis Group.

“Our work with the green bonds gained outstanding investor trust, which gives us support not only to continue on this path, but also to seek new levels of excellency in sustainable energy and decarbonization developments.

Your support is invaluable to Ignitis Group and our commitment to capital markets stands as strong as always. Therefore, thank you and stay tuned – we will be back here soon,” said Darius Maikštėnas, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Ignitis Group.

Debut green bonds were issued by Ignitis Group in 2017. Then the Company placed EUR 300 mln for the development of green energy projects for a period of 10 years, bonds were placed at a 2.193% yield. In 2018 Ignitis Group issued 10-year Green Eurobonds in the principal amount of EUR 300 mln, at a 2.066% yield.