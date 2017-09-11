Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Transport
Large LNG bunker vessel expected to arrive in Lithuania's Klaipeda from Norway
22.11.2019
A large LNG bunker vessel is expected to arrive in Lithuania's port of Klaipeda from Norway on Tuesday. It will be a fifth such vessel in the gas year that started in October, reported LETA/BNS.
"The Arctic Discoverer bunker LNG bunker vessel is expected on Nov 26, and it will bring around 138,000 cubic meters of LNG," Klaipedos Nafta, the operator of the LNG terminal in Lithuania, told.
Data from the marinetraffic.com and myshiptracking.com tracking websites shows that the Arctic Discoverer vessel is close to the Norwegian island of Melkoya where Equinor has a LNG production facility. Large LNG vessels often arrive in Klaipeda from there.
Seven small cargoes of up to 9,500 cubic meters of LNG have also arrived in Klaipeda from Vysotsk, where Russian gas company Novatek has a LNG production facility, since early October.
