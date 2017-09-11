Electric power generation in Latvia down 8.1% in 10 months

During the first 10 months of 2019, Latvia generated 5,033 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electric power, down 8.1% from the same period last year, according to an electricity market review released by Augstsprieguma Tikls transmission system operator cited LETA/BNS.

Thermal power stations Rigas TEC-1, Rigas TEC-2, Rigas Siltums, Juglas Jauda and Fortum generated 2,440 GWh of power. In January-October 2019, power generation by the thermal power stations rose 16.3% y-o-y.





Hydropower plants on the Daugava River generated 1,509 GWh of power in January-October 2019, down 31.8% from the same period a year ago, while small hydropower plants generated 41,296 MWh of electric power, or 10.9% less than a year ago.





Combined heat and power plants generated 321,312 MWh of electricity the first ten months of this year, down 13.3% against the same period in 2018, and biomass-fired power plants generated 326,559 MWh of power, down 8.5%. Power plants running on biogas generated 272,218 MWh of electricity, down 6.2% from the first ten months of 2018.





Power generation by Latvia’s wind farms increased by 17.4% y-o-y to 121,583 MWh and solar power stations generated 1,510 MWh of electricity, up 20.2%.

According to the Augstsprieguma Tikls report, electricity consumption in Latvia declined 1.6% y-o-y to 5,963 GWh in January-October 2019.





In October 2019, Latvia generated 87% of the electric power consumed during the month, which is a rise of 25 percentage points against October 2018.