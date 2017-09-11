Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, Latvia
Friday, 22.11.2019, 21:35
Electric power generation in Latvia down 8.1% in 10 months
Thermal power stations Rigas TEC-1, Rigas TEC-2, Rigas
Siltums, Juglas Jauda and Fortum generated 2,440 GWh of power. In
January-October 2019, power generation by the thermal power stations rose 16.3%
y-o-y.
Hydropower plants on the Daugava River generated 1,509 GWh
of power in January-October 2019, down 31.8% from the same period a year ago,
while small hydropower plants generated 41,296 MWh of electric power, or 10.9%
less than a year ago.
Combined heat and power plants generated 321,312 MWh of
electricity the first ten months of this year, down 13.3% against the same
period in 2018, and biomass-fired power plants generated 326,559 MWh of power,
down 8.5%. Power plants running on biogas generated 272,218 MWh of electricity,
down 6.2% from the first ten months of 2018.
Power generation by Latvia’s wind farms increased by 17.4% y-o-y
to 121,583 MWh and solar power stations generated 1,510 MWh of electricity, up
20.2%.
According to the Augstsprieguma Tikls report,
electricity consumption in Latvia declined 1.6% y-o-y to 5,963 GWh in
January-October 2019.
In October 2019, Latvia generated 87% of the electric power
consumed during the month, which is a rise of 25 percentage points against
October 2018.
