Baltics, Poland hope to get up to EUR 900 mln in EU support for 2nd synchronization stage

The Baltic and Polish power transmission companies have submitted an application to national regulators for the funding of the second stage of the synchronization project, Lithuania's Litgrid said LETA/BNS.

1.2 bn euros is necessary for the second stage, and the companies hope to get up to 900 mln euros from the European Union.





Regulators are expected to evaluate the application over the course of six months and an application for funding under the Connecting Europe Facility will be filed next fall.

At this stage, the largest share of investment would be go to the Lithuanian-Polish submarine HVDC power interconnection Harmony Link. Each of the three Baltic states also plans to build 2 synchronous compensators.





The first stage received 75% in CEF funding. The European Commission then allocated 324 mln to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, including 125.2 mln euros for Lithuania. All in all, Lithuania will need 167 mln euros to bolster its power system.





The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring, which also includes Russia and Belarus, and remain dependent on the control center in Moscow and the Russian electricity system.





Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia aim to de-synchronize from the post-Soviet IPS/UPS system and synchronize their grids with that of continental Europe by 2025.