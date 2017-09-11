Analytics, Baltic, Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania

Wholesale electricity prices rise across Baltics w-o-w - Elektrum Lietuva

Wholesale electricity prices rose in all three Baltic countries last week, but Lithuania registered the lowest price in the region, Elektrum Lietuva said on Monday.

Week-on-week, the average electricity price rose by 7% in both Lithuania and Estonia, to 48.21 euros and 49.49 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), respectively, and went up by 6% to 48.64 euros in Latvia, the independent electricity supplier said in a press release.


Across the Nord Pool power exchange, the average price jumped by 17% to 45.41 euros.


The key factors that had the biggest impact on last week's prices included weather conditions, according to the company.  


"As a result of high atmospheric pressure, low temperatures and low wind speeds prevailed last week, causing lower wind power generation," it said. 


The three Baltic countries' total power consumption increased by 2% w-o-w to 554 gigawatt-hours (GWh).


The three countries' overall electricity production grew by 13% to 295 GWh, covering 53% of the region's needs.





