Wholesale electricity prices rise across Baltics w-o-w - Elektrum Lietuva

Week-on-week, the average electricity price rose by 7% in both Lithuania and Estonia, to 48.21 euros and 49.49 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), respectively, and went up by 6% to 48.64 euros in Latvia, the independent electricity supplier said in a press release.





Across the Nord Pool power exchange, the average price jumped by 17% to 45.41 euros.





The key factors that had the biggest impact on last week's prices included weather conditions, according to the company.





"As a result of high atmospheric pressure, low temperatures and low wind speeds prevailed last week, causing lower wind power generation," it said.





The three Baltic countries' total power consumption increased by 2% w-o-w to 554 gigawatt-hours (GWh).





The three countries' overall electricity production grew by 13% to 295 GWh, covering 53% of the region's needs.



