New Novatek LNG shipment arrives in Lithuania's Klaipeda

A new small shipment of LNG gas from Russian gas company Novatek arrived in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on Sunday, likely meant for the Jonava-based fertilizer Achema, informed LETA/BNS.

Based on vessel trafficking websites marinetraffic.com, vesselfinder.com and myshiptracking.com, the Coral Favia bunker vessel left from Vysotsk where Novatek gas a LNG facility and docked at the FSRU Independence, Lithuania's LNG terminal, in Klaipeda on Sunday morning.





The terminal's operator Klaipedos Nafta told the vessel brought some 9,500 cubic meters of LNG. The company does not provide information on who LNG is meant for and where it comes from.