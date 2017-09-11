Energy, Gas, Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 11.11.2019, 14:49
New Novatek LNG shipment arrives in Lithuania's Klaipeda
BC, Vilnius, 11.11.2019.Print version
A new small shipment of LNG gas from Russian gas company Novatek arrived in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on Sunday, likely meant for the Jonava-based fertilizer Achema, informed LETA/BNS.
Based on vessel trafficking websites marinetraffic.com, vesselfinder.com and myshiptracking.com, the Coral Favia bunker vessel left from Vysotsk where Novatek gas a LNG facility and docked at the FSRU Independence, Lithuania's LNG terminal, in Klaipeda on Sunday morning.
The terminal's operator Klaipedos Nafta told the vessel brought some 9,500 cubic meters of LNG. The company does not provide information on who LNG is meant for and where it comes from.
Other articles:
- 11.11.2019 Expert: in timber logistics, Brexit may even offer new possibilities for Latvian businesses
- 11.11.2019 Литва готовит реконструкцию участка Via Baltica до границы с Польшей
- 11.11.2019 Estonia: Roofit Solar Energy raises additional capital
- 11.11.2019 Lithuanian gears up for reconstruction of Via Baltica's section until Polish border
- 11.11.2019 SAI Global to open centre of excellence in Vilnius
- 08.11.2019 Ежегодно в Литве недособирается миллиард евро НДС – Госконтроль
- 08.11.2019 Латвия планирует до 2030 года обеспечить 50% возобновляемой энергии в конечном потреблении
- 08.11.2019 Эксперт: для латвийских предпринимателей «Брексит» может создать новые возможности
- 08.11.2019 Десять важных вопросов об электромобилях
- 08.11.2019 Уволенные топ-менеджеры Latvijas dzelzceļš получили компенсации в сотни тысяч