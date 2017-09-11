Analytics, Baltic, Energy, Energy Market
Tuesday, 05.11.2019, 14:16
Free market electricity price for Estonia declines 2.3 pct on month in October
The price of electricity moved up in nearly all price areas
of the Nordic electricity exchange Nord Pool in October, while Finland and
the Baltic countries saw a price drop. The cheapest electricity
across the Baltics and Finland was in Finland, while the highest was
in Estonia, Estonian transmission system operator Elering
said.
The greatest price drop was seen in price area Finland,
where the market price of electricity declined 5% to 46.33 euros per
megawatt-hour in October. In Latvia, the price of electricity declined 3.1%
to 47.33 euros per megawatt-hour and the Lithuanian electricity price
moved down 3.8% to 46.96 euros per megawatt-hour.
The free market price for price areas Estonia and
Finland differed for 131 hours and the price
for Estonia and Latvia for 85 hours last month. The
monthly system price increased 12.7% to 37.1 euros per megawatt-hour.
International energy flows between Estonia and
Finland last month were mostly directed towards Estonia. The flow
was in the direction from Finland to Estonia for 676 hours or 90.7%
of the time and in the opposite direction for 67 hours or 9% of the
time. The capacity made available to the market was utilized to the extent
of 56.1% in the direction from Finland to Estonia and to the extent
of 1% in the opposite direction.
There was no trade between the countries for 2 hours.
Energy flows
between Estonia and Latvia were moving
towards Latvia for 509 hours or 68.3% of the time and 33.6% of the
capacity provided to the market was used up. In the direction of Estonia,
power flows moved for 176 hours or 23.6% of the time and 15.6% of power was
utilized. There was no trade between the two countries for 60 hours.
Elering earned a revenue of 1 mln euros from cross-border
capacity distribution in October.
The carbon dioxide emission quotas, which influence the
price of electricity production, fluctuated between 22.53 and 26.3 euros per
ton in October.
Based on the last trading day transactions of last month's
trading on the Nasdaq OMX futures market, the electricity price for November
may reach 44.53 euros in Estonia, 46.95 euros in Finland and 50.25 euros
in Latvia.
