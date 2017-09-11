Energy, Energy Market, Estonia
Eesti Energia posts EUR 9.5 mln loss for Q3
Group financials
The revenue growth of Eesti Energia in the third
quarter of 2019 was driven by the oil and other segments, while electricity and
distribution operations showed declining revenues. Reported EBITDA of the Group
fell compared to the third quarter of last year, mainly due to the electricity
segment where we saw longer than expected maintenance of Auvere power plant,
but also higher cost of CO2 emission allowances which led to
restructuring activities with one-off expenses. As a result net profit declined
on yearly basis. Besides electricity production from oil shale, all other
operations were profitable while meeting or exceeding Group’s expectations.
Electricity segment
Eesti Energia's sales revenues from electricity
decreased 6.0% y-o-y to EUR 109 mln. The Group's average electricity sales
price equalled 54.7 EUR/MWh in the third quarter (+5.1% y-o-y). Electricity
sales volume decreased by 12.7% y-o-y to 1.9TWh as wholesale electricity sales
volume fell, while retail sales volume managed to show growth on the back of
increased sales activity in Lithuania and Poland. Electricity generation fell
56.4% to 1.0TWh due to higher CO2 costs that affect directly
our oil shale based electricity production, but also due to maintenances of
three power units, from which two units (5th and 11th) were under planned
maintenance programs, while our Auvere power plant has been under extended
guarantee maintenance. We expect the Auvere power plant to be back operational
in November this year. The production of electricity from renewable and
alternative sources made up 41% of total energy production.
EBITDA from the electricity segment totalled EUR 10.5 mln
(-65.6% y-o-y). EBITDA decline was mainly driven by smaller electricity generation
quantities and therefore higher electricity purchase costs as we had to buy
more electricity from the market.
Distribution segment
Eesti Energia's revenues from the distribution
segment totalled EUR 48.5 mln (-6.9% y-o-y). The decrease in revenues can be
tracked down to the tariff cut which took place in January 2019, as a result of
which of distribution tariffs decreased by 8.4% on average. Distribution volume
was basically on the same level as a year ago in the third quarter, amounting
to 1.5TWh (+0.8% y-o-y). The average distribution sales price declined to 32.9
EUR/MWh (-7.7%) due to a cut in distribution tariff in January 2019.
Distribution EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 totalled EUR 22.5 mln (-8.7%)
as the main factor was lower average sales price due to a cut in tariffs.
Shale oil segment
The Group's revenues from shale oil sales amounted to EUR
28.1 mln (+35.9% y-o-y). Despite a decrease in the oil market’s average prices
we saw higher sales volumes, although hedges made from earlier periods from
lower price levels held back some of the gain. Eesti Energia's average shale
oil sales price equalled 334 EUR/tonne in the third quarter (-7.8% y-o-y).
Shale oil sales volume totalled 101 thousand tonnes showing +26.9% improvement
on an annual comparison level. EBITDA from shale oil increased to EUR 10.2 mln
(+40.5% y-o-y). As growth in revenues, EBITDA growth was also mostly supported
by higher sales volumes.
Other segment
EBITDA from Group's other products and services totalled a
loss of EUR 1.1 mln in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of EUR 3.9
mln in the same period last year. The previous year's third quarter other
EBITDA included accounting expenses in the amount of EUR 3.5 mln related to the
liquidated damages of Auvere power plant, which are no longer there as the
Auvere power planted has been accepted.
Capital expenditure
The Group's capital expenditure totalled EUR 34 mln in the
third quarter, a fall of EUR 26.9 mln from last year’s third quarter numbers
(-43.9% y-o-y). The decrease is mostly related to the decreased electricity
generation quantities which imply smaller maintenance capex need. Also in third
quarter of 2018 there were payments related to the Auvere power plant. During
the third quarter 2019 we invested EUR 3.4 mln to different renewable energy
projects, up from EUR 1.1 mln a year ago.
Financing, credit ratings and dividends
Eesti Energia's liquidity position remains at a solid
level. Cash and cash equivalents held by the Group totalled EUR 41.9 mln at the
end of September 2019. Eesti Energia has access to a total of EUR 300 mln
of revolving credit facilities from OP Corporate Bank and from SEB. At the end
of the third quarter 2019 the Group's net debt amounted to EUR 1054 mln.
Eesti Energia's net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at
3.7x at the end of Q3 2019, above the 3.5x financial policy target. The
management of the company has outlined measures to get back to the financial
policy metric. Eesti Energia is rated BBB- (stable) by Standard &
Poor's and Baa3 (stable) by Moody's. In August 2019, Standard &
Poor’s downgraded Eesti Energia’s credit rating from BBB (negative) to BBB-
(stable). Part of Eesti Energia’s financial policy is to maintain an
investment grade credit rating from international credit rating agencies.
Eesti Energia's shareholder has approved a dividend
payment of EUR 57.0 mln to be paid in 2019, from which the first half, EUR 28.5
mln, was paid during the second quarter of 2019. The remaining part will be
paid in the fourth quarter 2019.
Outlook
It is expected that in 2019 Eesti Energia's sales
revenue will grow (defined as at least 5% growth). EBITDA is expected to
decline (at least 5% decline) due to higher CO2 prices and
longer than expected maintenance period of Auvere power plant. Previous EBITDA
expectation was that EBITDA will remain on the same level as in 2018. Capital
expenditures are estimated to decline (at least 5% decline) compared to 2018
versus previous expectation of growth. Change in outlook for investments is
related to the smaller capital expenditure in Large Scale Energy Production,
and also some renewable energy investments have been delayed.
Eesti Energia will publish its annual 2019 results on
February 28, 2020.
Eesti Energia conducts derivative transactions to
hedge the price risk of electricity, CO2 and oil. The Group's
hedge positions for electricity (including financial hedges as well as fixed
price contracts with retail clients) amounted to 0.8TWh for Q4 of 2019 (at
average price of 43.5 EUR/MWh). For shale oil, the hedge positions totalled
82.5 thousand tonnes for Q4 of 2019 (at average price of 273.4 EUR/tonne) and
280.5 thousand tonnes for 2020 (at average price of 303.1 EUR/tonne).
The Group's position in CO2 emission
allowances for 2019 amounts to 9.4 mln tonnes at an average price of 11.3
EUR/tonne (including forward transactions, free emission allowances received as
investment support and the surplus of unused allowances from previous periods).
The position for 2020 amounts to 0.9 mln tonnes, consisting primarily of free
allowances.
