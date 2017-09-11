Eesti Energia posts EUR 9.5 mln loss for Q3

BC, Tallinn, 31.10.2019.



The sales revenues of Eesti Energia Group amounted to EUR 205.9 mln in the third quarter of 2019 (+3.1% y-o-y). Group EBITDA was EUR 42.1 mln (-27.9% y-o-y). The third quarter of 2019 ended with a net loss of EUR 9.5 mln (-186.8% y-o-y).

Group financials The revenue growth of Eesti Energia in the third quarter of 2019 was driven by the oil and other segments, while electricity and distribution operations showed declining revenues. Reported EBITDA of the Group fell compared to the third quarter of last year, mainly due to the electricity segment where we saw longer than expected maintenance of Auvere power plant, but also higher cost of CO 2 emission allowances which led to restructuring activities with one-off expenses. As a result net profit declined on yearly basis. Besides electricity production from oil shale, all other operations were profitable while meeting or exceeding Group’s expectations.



Electricity segment Eesti Energia's sales revenues from electricity decreased 6.0% y-o-y to EUR 109 mln. The Group's average electricity sales price equalled 54.7 EUR/MWh in the third quarter (+5.1% y-o-y). Electricity sales volume decreased by 12.7% y-o-y to 1.9TWh as wholesale electricity sales volume fell, while retail sales volume managed to show growth on the back of increased sales activity in Lithuania and Poland. Electricity generation fell 56.4% to 1.0TWh due to higher CO 2 costs that affect directly our oil shale based electricity production, but also due to maintenances of three power units, from which two units (5th and 11th) were under planned maintenance programs, while our Auvere power plant has been under extended guarantee maintenance. We expect the Auvere power plant to be back operational in November this year. The production of electricity from renewable and alternative sources made up 41% of total energy production.

EBITDA from the electricity segment totalled EUR 10.5 mln (-65.6% y-o-y). EBITDA decline was mainly driven by smaller electricity generation quantities and therefore higher electricity purchase costs as we had to buy more electricity from the market.



Distribution segment Eesti Energia's revenues from the distribution segment totalled EUR 48.5 mln (-6.9% y-o-y). The decrease in revenues can be tracked down to the tariff cut which took place in January 2019, as a result of which of distribution tariffs decreased by 8.4% on average. Distribution volume was basically on the same level as a year ago in the third quarter, amounting to 1.5TWh (+0.8% y-o-y). The average distribution sales price declined to 32.9 EUR/MWh (-7.7%) due to a cut in distribution tariff in January 2019. Distribution EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 totalled EUR 22.5 mln (-8.7%) as the main factor was lower average sales price due to a cut in tariffs.



Shale oil segment The Group's revenues from shale oil sales amounted to EUR 28.1 mln (+35.9% y-o-y). Despite a decrease in the oil market’s average prices we saw higher sales volumes, although hedges made from earlier periods from lower price levels held back some of the gain. Eesti Energia's average shale oil sales price equalled 334 EUR/tonne in the third quarter (-7.8% y-o-y). Shale oil sales volume totalled 101 thousand tonnes showing +26.9% improvement on an annual comparison level. EBITDA from shale oil increased to EUR 10.2 mln (+40.5% y-o-y). As growth in revenues, EBITDA growth was also mostly supported by higher sales volumes.



Other segment EBITDA from Group's other products and services totalled a loss of EUR 1.1 mln in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of EUR 3.9 mln in the same period last year. The previous year's third quarter other EBITDA included accounting expenses in the amount of EUR 3.5 mln related to the liquidated damages of Auvere power plant, which are no longer there as the Auvere power planted has been accepted.



Capital expenditure The Group's capital expenditure totalled EUR 34 mln in the third quarter, a fall of EUR 26.9 mln from last year’s third quarter numbers (-43.9% y-o-y). The decrease is mostly related to the decreased electricity generation quantities which imply smaller maintenance capex need. Also in third quarter of 2018 there were payments related to the Auvere power plant. During the third quarter 2019 we invested EUR 3.4 mln to different renewable energy projects, up from EUR 1.1 mln a year ago.



Financing, credit ratings and dividends Eesti Energia's liquidity position remains at a solid level. Cash and cash equivalents held by the Group totalled EUR 41.9 mln at the end of September 2019. Eesti Energia has access to a total of EUR 300 mln of revolving credit facilities from OP Corporate Bank and from SEB. At the end of the third quarter 2019 the Group's net debt amounted to EUR 1054 mln.

Eesti Energia's net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 3.7x at the end of Q3 2019, above the 3.5x financial policy target. The management of the company has outlined measures to get back to the financial policy metric. Eesti Energia is rated BBB- (stable) by Standard & Poor's and Baa3 (stable) by Moody's. In August 2019, Standard & Poor’s downgraded Eesti Energia’s credit rating from BBB (negative) to BBB- (stable). Part of Eesti Energia’s financial policy is to maintain an investment grade credit rating from international credit rating agencies.

Eesti Energia's shareholder has approved a dividend payment of EUR 57.0 mln to be paid in 2019, from which the first half, EUR 28.5 mln, was paid during the second quarter of 2019. The remaining part will be paid in the fourth quarter 2019.

