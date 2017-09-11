Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania

Lithuania ranks number 2 in the world for renewables

Lithuania ranks number 2 in the world for renewables as a proportion of its total energy production – solar and wind power now account for more than 40% of our energy.

Sustainability is key to our growth, and that's why we’ve already put in place plans to double renewable energy production by 2025, noted Invest Lithuania representatives.







