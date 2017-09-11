Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Transport
Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 22.10.2019, 13:48
New large LNG shipment from Norway arrives in Klaipeda
According to the vessel position tracking sites Marinetraffic.com and Vesselfinder.com, the Arctic Princess came from Norway's Melkoya port where Equinor has a LNG production facility, and docked at the Klaipeda LNG terminal's FSRU Independence.
Klaipedos Nafta, the terminal's operator, has told that the LNG carrier was to deliver around 138,000 cubic meters of LNG.
This marks the fourth LNG shipment to Klaipeda and the second one from Norway in the new gas year that started on October 1.
Earlier this month, the Arctic Aurora delivered a LNG cargo to Imlitex, which is part of the commodity trade group Imlitex Holdings, and two small LNG carriers came from the Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk where Russia's largest private gas company Novatek has a LNG production facility.
The Klaipeda LNG terminal plans to regasify 10.959 TWh of gas, or roughly 11 large LNG carriers, in the new gas year.
Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema and the electricity and gas supply company Ignitis (former Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas) will continue to use the LNG terminal in the new gas year.
