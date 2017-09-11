Electric power generation in Latvia decreases 11.2% in nine months

During the first nine months of 2019, Latvia generated 4,519 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electric power, down 11.2% from the same period last year, according to an electricity market review released by Augstsprieguma Tikls transmission system operator, reported LETA/BNS.

Thermal power stations Rigas TEC-1, Rigas TEC-2, Rigas Siltums, Juglas Jauda and Fortum generated 2,188 GWh of power. In January-September 2019, power generation by the thermal power stations rose 15.6% y-o-y.





Hydropower plants on the Daugava River generated 1,359 GWh of power in January-September 2019, down 37% from the same period a year ago, while small hydropower plants generated 36,704 MWh of electric power, or 18.3% less than a year ago.





Combined heat and power plants generated 290,468 MWh of electricity the first nine months of this year, down 11.6% against the same period in 2018, and biomass-fired power plants generated 289,487 MWh of power, down 8.8%. Power plants running on biogas generated 245,814 MWh of electricity, down 5.7% from the first nine months of 2018.





Power generation by Latvia’s wind farms increased by 22.7% y-o-y to 107,623 MWh and solar power stations generated 1,443 MWh of electricity, up 22.6%.





According to the Augstsprieguma Tikls report, electricity consumption in Latvia declined 1.7% y-o-y to 5,340 GWh in January-September 2019.





In September Latvia generated 97% of the electric power consumed during the month, which is a rise of 29 percentage points from September 2018.



