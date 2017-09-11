Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Russia, Transport
New LNG shipment from Vysotsk arrives in Lithuania's Klaipeda
14.10.2019
A LNG shipment has on Monday arrived to Klaipeda from Vysotsk where Russia's largest private gas company Novatek has a LNG production facility, reported LETA/BNS.
Data from the marinetraffic.com, myshiptracking.com and vesselfinder.com websites show the Coral Favia vessel has docked at the FSRU Independence, Lithuania's LNG terminal.
Under the schedule of the terminal's operator Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil), the next LNG shipment was due later this week but the company told Lithuania the Coral Flavia brought an additional shipment.
Orinta Barkauskaite, head of communication at Klaipedos Nafta, told the ship brought around 9,500 cubic meters of LNG. She did not disclose the recipient but the gas is likely to be intended for Lithuania's largest gas consumer Achema.
Another small LNG shipment is also expected in Klaipeda later this week.
