Baltic, Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.09.2019, 21:26
Natural gas transmission services prices will decline in 2020 – AB Amber Grid Board
In 2020,
the average price of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian
consumers (considering long-term and short-term services), compared to the
average price in 2019, will fall on average by slightly more than 16% - to 1.22
EUR / MWh.
“In 2020, the
cost savings of the Company's regulated activities in the previous regulatory
period (2014-2018) and additional revenue received for short-term capacity in
transmitting gas both to Lithuanian consumers and to Latvian direction will
have the greatest impact on the decrease of average natural gas transmission
prices for Lithuanian system users”, - explained Saulius Bilys, the CEO of
Amber Grid.
These are
the key factors that led to significant reduction (by almost 18%) of
transmission service revenue cap for 2020 by the NERC after it has assessed
discrepancy in return on investment.
The
transmission service prices for 2020 were also influenced by the public
consultation on the pricing methodology for regulated activity services of AB
Amber Grid from 2020 that was conducted by the NERC in the 1st half of 2019 in
accordance with the requirements of Commission Regulation (EU) 2017/460 of 16
March 2017 establishing a network code on harmonised transmission tariff
structures for gas (TAR NC) (hereinafter – the Public Consultation), and by the
proposals from market participants received during it, as well as by the
opinion of the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).
In the
light of the results of the public consultation and with a view to facilitating
access of the market participants to Lithuania's Klaipėda liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal, and thus increase competitive pressure on gas market prices, AB
Amber Grid suggests the NERC to approve (as in 2019) a 75% discount on the
price of transmission services at the entry point in Klaipėda.
In order to
increase the simplicity and flexibility of the use of the transmission system,
and to promote the development of the regional gas market, the transmission
service prices at the entry points are planned to be harmonized with future
entry prices in the neighbouring tariff area covering Latvia, Estonia and
Finland.
Also at the
entry points and the exit point with Latvia, the company plans to apply lower
price multipliers for short-term services compared to those applied in 2019. Correspondingly,
in 2020, the average service price of natural gas transportation through the
territory of Lithuania on the route Klaipėda LNGT-Latvia (estimating the
average of the long and short term product prices), compared to 2019, will fall
on average by about 18%.
In agreement
with the NERC, the prices of natural gas transmission services, which will
become effective on 1 January 2020, will be made publicly available on the
website of AB Amber Grid www.ambergrid.lt
