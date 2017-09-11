Large Novatek LNG cargo arrives in Klaipeda

A large shipment of gas from the Yamal LNG terminal in Siberia, which is operated by Russia's Novatek, arrived in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on Tuesday, reported LETA/BNS.

According to information available to LETA/BNS, the cargo was delivered to Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema, the country's largest gas consumer, which does not comment on its gas purchases.





The vessel tracking websites Marinetraffic.com, Myshiptracking.com and Vesselfinder.com show that the UK-flagged Stena Clear Sky docked at the Klaipeda LNG terminal's FSRU Independence before noon on Tuesday. The ship came from the Montoir LNG terminal in France.





Bloomberg reported last week that Lithuania's LNG terminal was about to receive its first LNG shipment from Siberia. The online news site Kommersant.ru notes that this marks the first time Lithuania has purchased a large LNG shipment from Russia.





Klaipedos Nafta, the Lithuanian LNG terminal's operator, told LETA/BNS that the Stena Clear Sky had delivered around 140,000 cubic meters of LNG. This is the ship's first call to Klaipeda.

Other users of the Klaipeda LNG terminal in the current gas year are Ignitis (former Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas), Imlitex and Eesti Energia.