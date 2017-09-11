Baltic, Energy, Energy Market
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 16.09.2019, 19:00
Baltic wholesale electricity prices go down 10 pct w-o-w - Elektrum Lietuva
BC, Riga, 16.09.2019.Print version
Wholesale electricity prices in the Baltic countries declined by around 10 percent last week as the power transmission capacity increased following the completion of scheduled maintenance on the NordBalt interconnection, the independent electricity supplier Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.
he average electricity price in both Lithuania and Latvia fell by 9% w-o-w, to 46.31 euros and 46.29 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), respectively. The price in Estonia was down by 10% to 45.43 euros.
The average price across the Nord Pool power exchange went down by 9% to 31.19 euros per MWh.
The Baltic region's total power consumption remained almost unchanged last week from a week ago at 489 gigawatt-hours (GWh).
The three countries' electricity production totaled 333 GWh on September 9 through 15, covering 68% of the region's needs.
Other articles:
- 16.09.2019 Оборот Novaturas в 2019 году сократился на 1% до 117,3 млн. евро
- 16.09.2019 NordBalt заработал на полную мощность
- 16.09.2019 Estonia: Enefit Green produced 53.5 GWh of electricity in August
- 13.09.2019 Klaipedos nafta: важно не происхождение газа, а его цена
- 13.09.2019 В Литву идет большой груз СПГ с Ямала для Achema
- 13.09.2019 В рамках конкурса идей Eesti Energia ищет умные решения для энергетических услуг будущего
- 13.09.2019 airBaltic и Tez Tour Latvija начнут чартерные полеты в Египет
- 13.09.2019 Завершена реконструкция Паневежской объездной дороги
- 13.09.2019 Lithuania's Orion Securities takes over Danske Bank's investment portfolio in Estonia
- 13.09.2019 Achema в суде ЕС проиграла спор о госпомощи терминалу СПГ