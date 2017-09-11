Baltic wholesale electricity prices go down 10 pct w-o-w - Elektrum Lietuva

Wholesale electricity prices in the Baltic countries declined by around 10 percent last week as the power transmission capacity increased following the completion of scheduled maintenance on the NordBalt interconnection, the independent electricity supplier Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.

he average electricity price in both Lithuania and Latvia fell by 9% w-o-w, to 46.31 euros and 46.29 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), respectively. The price in Estonia was down by 10% to 45.43 euros.





The average price across the Nord Pool power exchange went down by 9% to 31.19 euros per MWh.





The Baltic region's total power consumption remained almost unchanged last week from a week ago at 489 gigawatt-hours (GWh).





The three countries' electricity production totaled 333 GWh on September 9 through 15, covering 68% of the region's needs.