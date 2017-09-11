Estonia: Enefit Green produced 53.5 GWh of electricity in August

Enefit Green, renewable energy arm of Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, produced 53.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity in August, reported LETA/BNS.

Despite lower than average wind speeds, most of the output originated from the company's 20 wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, Eesti Energia said.





Wind farms of Enefit Green generated altogether 634 GWh of electricity in the first eight months of the year, which equals the annual consumption of over 211,000 average households.





The CEO of Enefit Green, Aavo Karmas, attributed the good performance in wind energy to favorable wind conditions, especially in the first months of the year.





"Average wind speeds at our find farms in August were among the lowest for the whole year, however. As that was expected, we were able to perform scheduled maintenance instead. We are consistently working towards the dependability of the wind farms to keep growing. That will ensure also higher electricity output," Karmas said.





Output of wind energy during August totaled 42 GWh.





Enefit Green possesses 20 wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania with a total capacity of 398 megawatts.





An increase in the output of wind energy and renewable energy in general is important for moving towards the objective of Eesti Energia to produce 45% of electricity from renewable sources in 2023.





Enefit Green is a renewable energy company owned by Eesti Energia that produces electricity and heat from wind, water, sun, biomass, biogas and mixed municipal waste in the Baltic countries and Poland.