New LNG vessel Stena Clear Sky to arrive in Lithuania's Klaipeda

A new LNG bunker vessel, Stena Clear Sky, will arrive in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda for the first time next week, the Klaipeda-based LNG terminal's operator Klaipedos Nafta said LETA/BNS.

"It will bring around 140,000 cubic meters of LNG," Orinta Barkauskaite, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian LNG terminal's operator, Klaipedos Nafta (Lithuanian Oil), told.





The vessel is expected on Sep 16–17, based on the vessel schedule.





Up until now, big LNG shipments have been brought to Klaipeda by the Arctic Princess and Arctic Voyager vessels.





Klaipedos Nafta also said on Wednesday 6 LNG vessels, including 3 big and 3 small, are expected in September.





Four companies are using the LNG terminal in Klaipeda this gas year and they include Ignitis, Achema, Imlitex and Eesti Energia.