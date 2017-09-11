Electricity price rose in Lithuania in August but was lower than last year - LET

Lithuania's average electricity market price in the country's Nord Pool bidding area rose by 16.3% in August, from the same month last year, to 49.37 euros per MWh, and grew 0.9% from July, Lithuania's state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) said LETA/BNS.

"Although electricity demand usually starts growing as the fall is approaching, but, on the contrary, it started going down in all Baltic states. Prices remains similar in those countries and rose only slightly," Martynas Boratinskas, head of the business solutions department at Lietuvos Energija's subsidiary Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas said.





The average electricity price in Latvia stood at 49.49 euros and was 49.08 euros in Estonia. In Latvia, the price dropped 16.2% y-o-y and rose 1.1% m-o-m, and in Estonia the price went down 11.4 and rose 0.3 % respectively.





The price grew 3.5% in Sweden's fourth bidding area, and the difference between Lithuania and Sweden's prices was 10.7 euros.