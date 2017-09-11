Three Quarters of Nord Stream 2 Completed

Both strings have already been completed in German territorial waters and Finnish waters. Pipelay is currently ongoing in Russian territorial waters. At the landfalls in Germany and Russia, construction works have reached an advanced stage.

All pipes needed for the twin pipeline system have been concrete weight coated. Logistics operations are nearing completion. In Hanko, Finland and Karlshamn Sweden, the last pipes were loaded out to pipelay vessels during this summer. Storage and logistics are continuing in the Finnish and German hubs, Kotka and Mukran respectively.