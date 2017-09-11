Construction, Energy, EU – CIS, Gas, Russia
Three Quarters of Nord Stream 2 Completed
BC, Tallinn, 27.08.2019.Print version
Nord Stream 2 has laid 1,855 kilometres of the pipeline in the Baltic Sea in Russian, Finnish, Swedish and German waters. This corresponds to 75 percent of the overall length of the twin pipeline. Nord Stream 2 AG proceeds with implementing the remaining quarter of the project.
Both strings have already been completed in German territorial waters and Finnish waters. Pipelay is currently ongoing in Russian territorial waters. At the landfalls in Germany and Russia, construction works have reached an advanced stage.
All pipes needed for the twin pipeline system have been concrete weight coated. Logistics operations are nearing completion. In Hanko, Finland and Karlshamn Sweden, the last pipes were loaded out to pipelay vessels during this summer. Storage and logistics are continuing in the Finnish and German hubs, Kotka and Mukran respectively.
