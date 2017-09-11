Lithuania's wholesale electricity price edges down 1% w-o-w - Elektrum Lietuva

Lithuania's average wholesale electricity market price edged down by 1 percent last week to 47.84 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.

The average price was at the same level in the other two Baltic countries after falling by 2% in Latvia and remaining unchanged in Estonia, the independent electricity supplier said in a press release.





Its experts note that factors that had the biggest impact on wholesale electricity prices in the Baltic region included improved water levels in hydro power plants' reservoirs, decreased prices for raw materials used for electricity generation, and outages at Finnish and Swedish nuclear power facilities.





The Baltic region's total power consumption grew by 1% w-o-w to 485 gigawatt-hours (GWh).





The Baltic countries' overall electricity production increased by 16% to 275 GWh. Locally-generated electricity covered 57% of the region's needs.