Baltic, Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 27.08.2019, 21:38
Lithuania's wholesale electricity price edges down 1% w-o-w - Elektrum Lietuva
BC, Vilnius, 27.08.2019.Print version
Lithuania's average wholesale electricity market price edged down by 1 percent last week to 47.84 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.
The average price was at the same level in the other two Baltic countries after falling by 2% in Latvia and remaining unchanged in Estonia, the independent electricity supplier said in a press release.
Its experts note that factors that had the biggest impact on wholesale electricity prices in the Baltic region included improved water levels in hydro power plants' reservoirs, decreased prices for raw materials used for electricity generation, and outages at Finnish and Swedish nuclear power facilities.
The Baltic region's total power consumption grew by 1% w-o-w to 485 gigawatt-hours (GWh).
The Baltic countries' overall electricity production increased by 16% to 275 GWh. Locally-generated electricity covered 57% of the region's needs.
Other articles:
- 27.08.2019 SEB: рост экономики Литвы будет самым интенсивным в Балтии
- 27.08.2019 Крупнейшая в Балтии выставка продовольственной индустрии Riga Food 2019 пройдет в начале сентября на Кипсале!
- 27.08.2019 Changes in industry in Lithuania
- 27.08.2019 Lithuania's GDP to grow at fastest rate among Baltic states this year – SEB
- 27.08.2019 Удвоились доходы Scania Lietuva
- 27.08.2019 В литовских больницах не останется докторской колбасы и непривлекательных каш
- 27.08.2019 Разрешит ли Брюссель спор между Литвой и Латвией по ОАЭС?
- 27.08.2019 Lithuania ranked 23rd in Digital Quality of Life index
- 27.08.2019 Capacity of key checkpoint on Lithuania-Belarus border may halve during upgrades
- 27.08.2019 Eesti Energia to repair Auvere power plant until end of October