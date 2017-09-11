Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Transport
Large LNG shipment expected in Lithuania's Klaipeda
"The Arctic Princess LNG vessel is scheduled to arrive
on August 20, brining in around 138,000 cubic meters of LNG," the
Lithuanian LNG terminal's operator, Klaipedos Nafta (Lithuanian Oil),
told.
According to the vessel position tracking websites
marinetraffic.com and vesselfinder.com, the vessel will arrive from Norway's
Melkoya port where Equinor has a LNG production facility.
Based on Klaipedos Nafta's LNG vessel schedule, no more
large vessels are scheduled to arrive in August, with only a small (10,000
cubic meters) LNG vessel is expected at the end of the month.
The Lithuanian LNG terminal is used by Achema, Lietuvos
Energijos Tiekimas (Lithuanian Energy Supply, LET), part of the state-run
enery group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) and Imlitex,
part of Lithuania's raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings.
