Large LNG shipment expected in Lithuania's Klaipeda

A large LNG shipment from Norway is scheduled to arrive in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda this week, writes LETA/BNS.

"The Arctic Princess LNG vessel is scheduled to arrive on August 20, brining in around 138,000 cubic meters of LNG," the Lithuanian LNG terminal's operator, Klaipedos Nafta (Lithuanian Oil), told.

According to the vessel position tracking websites marinetraffic.com and vesselfinder.com, the vessel will arrive from Norway's Melkoya port where Equinor has a LNG production facility.

Based on Klaipedos Nafta's LNG vessel schedule, no more large vessels are scheduled to arrive in August, with only a small (10,000 cubic meters) LNG vessel is expected at the end of the month.

The Lithuanian LNG terminal is used by Achema, Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (Lithuanian Energy Supply, LET), part of the state-run enery group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) and Imlitex, part of Lithuania's raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings.