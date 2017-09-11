Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, Financial Services
Thursday, 15.08.2019, 19:15
Estonia: Elering pays out EUR 5.3 mln in renewable energy subsidy in July
Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam, an 85% holding in
which was sold by businessman Kristjan Rahu to the EDIF II
infrastructure fund managed by the Australian investment company First State in
November 2018, was paid approximately 1.6 mln euros under the two items by Elering.
Fortum Eesti and Anne Soojus, Estonian
holdings of Fortum Power and Heat OY energy group of Finland
received altogether over 1.3 mln euros during the month. Fortum told the
stock exchange at the end of June that it is considering selling its Estonian
businesses.
Enefit Green was paid roughly 45,000 euros and its
subsidiary Enefit Wind over one mln euros in renewable energy
support.
The combined heat and power (CHP) generating companies Imavere
Energia, Helme Energia and Osula Energia of the Graanul Invest
group received altogether some 799,000 euros in renewable energy support in
July.
Over the course of the first seven months of the year, Elering
paid out altogether 51.1 mln euros in renewable energy subsidy.
During 2018, Elering paid out 78.5 mln euros in
renewable energy support and 3.5 mln euros in high-efficiency cogeneration
support, of which a third was received by renewable energy companies of Eesti
Energia.
When administering renewable energy subsidies, Elering acts
as a paying agency, collecting renewable energy fees from consumers through
network companies and paying this as subsidy to electricity plants producing
electricity from renewable sources.
Last year, renewable energy charge was paid 0.89 cents per
kilowatt-hour, but this year, the fee rose to the same level as in 2017, 17% to 1.04 cents per kilowatt-hour.
Renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration
support are deemed state aid.
