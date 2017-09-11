Analytics, Baltic, Energy, Lithuania

Electricity prices fall across region on higher wind power output - Lithuania's Litgrid

Lithuania's average wholesale electricity market price fell by 2% last week to 49.8 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), Litgrid said on Tuesday.

Amid increased wind power generation, electricity prices declined by 6% on average in all countries of the region, except Finland where the price rose by 2%, Lithuania's power transmission system operator said in a press release.


The average price on the Nord Pool power exchange went down by 6% to 41.6 euros per MWh w-o-w. 


Prices in the Baltic markets were driven down by increased domestic electricity production and guaranteed imports from neighboring countries, according to Litgrid


Lithuania's total domestic power output grew by 10% with wind power output up by 29%, hydro power generation up by 9% and production at combined heat and power plants up by 4%. 


The country imported 73% of its electricity last week. 




