Electricity prices fall across region on higher wind power output - Lithuania's Litgrid

Lithuania's average wholesale electricity market price fell by 2% last week to 49.8 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), Litgrid said on Tuesday.

Amid increased wind power generation, electricity prices declined by 6% on average in all countries of the region, except Finland where the price rose by 2%, Lithuania's power transmission system operator said in a press release.





The average price on the Nord Pool power exchange went down by 6% to 41.6 euros per MWh w-o-w.





Prices in the Baltic markets were driven down by increased domestic electricity production and guaranteed imports from neighboring countries, according to Litgrid.





Lithuania's total domestic power output grew by 10% with wind power output up by 29%, hydro power generation up by 9% and production at combined heat and power plants up by 4%.





The country imported 73% of its electricity last week.