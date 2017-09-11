Construction, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.08.2019, 09:16
Alvora with partner to built Poland-Lithuania gas pipeline
The board of Amber Grid, Lithuania's gas transmission
company, approved the signing of the contract with a group led by Alvora,
and the contract still need the approval of the company's shareholders on Aug
28, and only then the contract will be signed, with the construction expected
to begin in the fall.
Amber Grid CEO Saulius Bilys says thee tender,
which has taken more than a year, was a very significant stage of the project.
The tender winner was announced after the Lithuanian
government's special commission assessing deals by strategic companies gave the
green light for the signing of the contract with Alvora.
"The permission was given to conclude the deal with
very clear recommendations on possible risk management measures. This means
ensuring smooth and timely implementation of the project," Alminas
Maciulis, the vice chancellor of the Lithuanian government told.
Owned by three private individuals, Alvora is present
in the construction market in Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad region, where it
has subsidiaries named Alvora–Bel, Alvora–Balt and Spetsmontazhstroy.
Alvora was involved in the construction of
Lithuania's main gas transmission pipelines and the Klaipeda LNG terminal's gas
pipeline.
Kaunas-based KRS has said it submitted the lowest price
offer, at around 91 mln euros including VAT, but was rejected as not
meeting national security criteria because it bid jointly with Belarus'
pipeline construction company Beltruboprovodstroy.
In late July, Amber Grid signed a contract worth 31.9
mln euros, including VAT, with Poland's Izostal for the purchase of
steel pipes for the Gas Interconnector Poland-Lithuania (GIPL).
Amber Grid is implementing the GIPL project together
with Poland's gas transmission system operator Gaz-System.
The 165-kilometer gas transmission pipeline will be built from
the Jauniunai compressor station in Sirvintos District to the Lithuanian-Polish
border in Lazdijai District.
The interconnection is planned to come online in late 2021.
- 07.08.2019 Подписан договор о Балтийском инновационном фонде 2
- 07.08.2019 Skinest files Brussels complaint against Lithuanian Railways
- 07.08.2019 Jewish Community of Lithuania closes Vilnius Synagogue, headquarters due to threats
- 07.08.2019 Number of flights in Lithuania's airspace up 1.2%
- 07.08.2019 Corruption Prevention Bureau wants eight persons charged in connection with Salu Bridge reconstruction
- 07.08.2019 Премьер Литвы представит президенту обновленный состав правительства
- 07.08.2019 В июле выросло число полетов через воздушное пространство Литвы
- 07.08.2019 KNAB по делу о реконструкции Островного моста просит предъявить обвинения восьми лицам
- 06.08.2019 Еврейская община Литвы из-за угроз закрывает синагогу и свою штаб-квартиру в Вильнюсе
- 06.08.2019 Skinest пожалуется на Литовские железные дороги в Брюссель