Baltic electricity prices fall 9% w-o-w - Elektrum Lietuva

Electricity market prices in the Baltic countries fell by around 9% last week but remained above the 50-euro mark, Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.

The average electricity price declined by 8.8% to 50.78 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in both Lithuania and Latvia and was down by 9.2% to 50.46 euros in Estonia, the independent electricity supplier said.





The average price across the Nord Pool power exchange rose by 4.6 percent to 38.78 euros per MWh, it said.





The factors that drove the Baltic prices down included a 33% increase in the power transmission capacity between Lithuania and Belarus and a 17% increase in the capacity between Kaliningrad and Lithuania.





The Baltic region's total power consumption decreased by 4% on July 29-August 4 w-o-w to 221 gigawatt-hours (GWh), falling by 14% to 58 GWh in Lithuania and by 1% to 90 GWh in Latvia but rising by 2% to 72 GWh in Estonia.