Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Russia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.08.2019, 16:16
New Novatek LNG cargo on its way to Klaipeda
The Coral Fungia, the LNG tanker that is delivering the cargo from Novatek, Russia's biggest privately-owned gas producer, is currently off Lithuania, according to the vessel positions tracking websites Marinetraffic.com and Myshiptracking.com.
Orinta Barkauskaite, spokeswoman for Klaipedos Nafta, the Klaipeda LNG terminal's operator, told that the Coral Fungia was expected to deliver around 10,000 cubic meters of LNG to the Lithuanian port on August 8.
The Klaipeda LNG terminal's schedule shows that two large LNG carriers that usually deliver some 140,000 cubic meters of gas each and three smaller vessels transporting 10,000 cubic meters each are scheduled to arrive in the Lithuanian port in August. One of the large tankers came to the port at the start of the month.
The terminal's customers in the current gas year are the fertilizer manufacturer Achema, state-controlled Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET) and Imlitex, which is part of the raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings.
- 05.08.2019 Launch of Wizz Air service on Estonia-Georgia route postponed until September
- 05.08.2019 Back Russia-EU trade in goods: 83 bn EUR deficit
- 05.08.2019 Пассажиропоток Tallink Grupp в июле вырос до рекордных 1,24 млн. человек
- 05.08.2019 Fitch Ratings: кредитный рейтинг Литвы остается A - с положительной перспективой
- 05.08.2019 Эстония введет дополнительные меры в связи с агрессией России на Украине
- 05.08.2019 Белорусская система мониторинга зафиксирует автонарушителей из стран Балтии
- 05.08.2019 Estonia: Tallink transports record high of 1.24 mln passengers in July
- 05.08.2019 Fitch affirms Lithuania's credit rating at A- with positive outlook
- 05.08.2019 Пьяный барбадосский капитан дважды посадил судно на мель в Рижском порту
- 05.08.2019 EfTEN Real Estate Fund 4 acquired shopping and business centers in Kaunas