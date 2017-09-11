New Novatek LNG cargo on its way to Klaipeda

new cargo of around 10,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia' Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk is expected to come to Klaipeda on Thursday, reported LETA/BNS.

The Coral Fungia, the LNG tanker that is delivering the cargo from Novatek, Russia's biggest privately-owned gas producer, is currently off Lithuania, according to the vessel positions tracking websites Marinetraffic.com and Myshiptracking.com.





Orinta Barkauskaite, spokeswoman for Klaipedos Nafta, the Klaipeda LNG terminal's operator, told that the Coral Fungia was expected to deliver around 10,000 cubic meters of LNG to the Lithuanian port on August 8.





The Klaipeda LNG terminal's schedule shows that two large LNG carriers that usually deliver some 140,000 cubic meters of gas each and three smaller vessels transporting 10,000 cubic meters each are scheduled to arrive in the Lithuanian port in August. One of the large tankers came to the port at the start of the month.





The terminal's customers in the current gas year are the fertilizer manufacturer Achema, state-controlled Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET) and Imlitex, which is part of the raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings.