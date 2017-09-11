Nord Stream 2 Calls on Court of Justice of the European Union to Annul Discriminatory Measures

This would lead to the cancellation of Directive (EU) 2019/692 as the amendment was clearly designed and adopted for the purpose of disadvantaging and discouraging the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.





“We as a prudent investor are committed to protecting our investments. But the amendment to the Gas Directive is not only harmful to Nord Stream 2. Such obvious discrimination against an individual commercial investment also undermines the ability of the EU’s internal market to attract investments for making the energy transition a reality”, says Matthias Warnig, CEO of Nord Stream 2 AG.



