Estonia: CO2 quota price keeping electricity price high

The price of electricity was still kept high in June 2019 by the price of the carbon dioxide (CO2) quota, it appears from a June electricity market overview of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia.

Compared with May, the average price of electricity in Estonia rose 2.68% to 43.46 euros per megawatt-hour. However, the price of electricity in June dropped 9.08% compared with the same month the year before. The CO2 quota price declined to 25.18 euros per ton in June.





The average price of electricity in Latvia and Lithuania was also 43.46 euros per megawatt-hour in June. Price was kept high also by failures at and maintenance of Baltic power plants during the month.





At that, there was a bottleneck on the transmission line between Finland and Estonia, which created a vast price difference. The average price of electricity in Finland was 30.71 euros per megawatt-hour in June.