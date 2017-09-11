Lithuanian fertilizer producer Achema orders another large LNG cargo

Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema, the country's single largest gas consumer importing around half of all LNG in the country, has ordered another large LNG vessel for this year, according to the information available to LETA/BNS.

Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil), the operator of Lithuania's LNG terminal, says it awarded almost 1.2 terawatt-hour (TWh) in regasification capacity until September 30, without disclosing which company booked it.





The latest LNG bunker vessel brought a LNG shipment for Achema from Norway's Melkoya port where Equinor has a LNG production facility, on Monday morning, and another larger vessels is expected later this month.





During the current gas year, lasting from October, 2018 until the upcoming October, Achema has booked around 8.4 TWh in regasification capacity, including around 5 TWh for the period from May until October.





Achema, Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), a subsidiary of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija, and Imlitex, which is part of Lithuania's raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings, use the LNG terminal in Klaipeda.





Achema does not comment on who it buys LNG from and how much.