Energy, EU – CIS, Gas, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.07.2019, 19:32
Gazprom and Uniper review current issues of cooperation
The parties reviewed current issues related to their collaborative activities, paying special attention to the Nord Stream 2 project. It was noted that about 1,450 kilometers of pipes – over 59% of the gas pipeline's length – have been laid in the Baltic Sea.
The importance of furthering the scientific and technical cooperation between the companies was also highlighted at the meeting.
Uniper SE is an energy company focused on natural gas, power generation, and global energy trading.
Gazprom and Uniper cooperate in gas supplies and transportation and implement joint scientific & technical and social & cultural programs.
Nord Stream 2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. In 2017, Nord Stream 2 AG signed agreements with ENGIE, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall to provide financing for 50% of the total cost of the project.
- 02.07.2019 Eesti Energia stops producing electricity from oil shale for 8 hrs Sunday
- 02.07.2019 Во всех трёх странах Балтии цены на электроэнергию достигли уровня 42,07 евро за мегаватт-час
- 02.07.2019 Litgrid и PSE ликвидируют дочернюю LitPol Link
- 02.07.2019 Литовские железнодорожники будут искать неисправности и с помощью российской Glonass
- 02.07.2019 Elektrum Lietuva: Производство электроэнергии в Литве увеличилось на треть
- 02.07.2019 Infrastructure projects worth EUR 10.6 mln underway in Estonian, Russian border regions
- 01.07.2019 Containterships будет заходить в Рижский порт
- 01.07.2019 European Energy в Литве планирует ветроэлектростанции мощностью 500 МВт
- 01.07.2019 Подал в отставку временный совет Latvenergo
- 01.07.2019 Снижаются тарифы на природный газ для домашних хозяйств в Латвии