Gazprom and Uniper review current issues of cooperation

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Bernhard Reutersberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uniper, took place in St. Petersburg.

The parties reviewed current issues related to their collaborative activities, paying special attention to the Nord Stream 2 project. It was noted that about 1,450 kilometers of pipes – over 59% of the gas pipeline's length – have been laid in the Baltic Sea.





The importance of furthering the scientific and technical cooperation between the companies was also highlighted at the meeting.





Uniper SE is an energy company focused on natural gas, power generation, and global energy trading.





Gazprom and Uniper cooperate in gas supplies and transportation and implement joint scientific & technical and social & cultural programs.





Nord Stream 2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. In 2017, Nord Stream 2 AG signed agreements with ENGIE, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall to provide financing for 50% of the total cost of the project.