Monitoring Results of Nord Stream 2 Construction in Finland: All Impacts Are in Line with or Lower than Assessed

Nord Stream 2’s Finnish monitoring is part of the comprehensive long-term monitoring programme developed for the project. National monitoring programmes were prepared in each of the five countries through whose waters the pipeline runs. In order to fulfil the permit conditions in each country, the relevant authorities were consulted before construction. The monitored receptors reflect the local environmental conditions.





Construction activities in the Finnish EEZ in 2018 included munitions clearance, rock placement, mattress installation at cable and pipeline crossings, and pipelay of the first of the two pipelines.





Munitions clearance and rock placement were initially assessed to cause the greatest environmental impact. Altogether 74 munitions were cleared and 144 rock berms installed in the Finnish EEZ. A series of mitigation measures were used to reduce environmental impacts on marine life, for example to prevent marine mammals being impacted by temporary or permanent hearing damage or behavioural changes. Monitoring of water quality was performed at two rock placement sites assessed to have biggest impacts. This was to monitor displaced seabed sediments causing cloudiness, known as turbidity in the water.





The annual monitoring results conclude the following: