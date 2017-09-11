Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 01.07.2019, 12:58
Denmark's European Energy plans to develop 500MW wind parks in Lithuania
Andrius Cypas, head of European Energy Lithuania, established in Lithuania last year, says the company decided to enter Lithuania due to a low risk for investment here.
"As a country, Lithuania is trustworthy for investment. That's the key criterion which determined the company's arrival in Lithuania. As well as Lithuania's plans to disconnect from third countries. As you know, Lithuania now imports around 60 percent of power from other countries," he told.
Cypas did not disclose the value of the future investment. Meanwhile, Radavicius says investment into a 1MW wind power plant stands at around 1 mln euros. Therefore, the value of the whole Danish investment should be around 500 mln euros.
Cypas say the construction could start in two years.
Radavicius has doubts over the Danish plans to develop 500MW find power plant parks as there are certain restrictions in Lithuania.
There are over 20 wind parks in Lithuania with a total installed capacity of over 500MW.
European Energy has developed over 1,000MW of wind and solar power parks and is now building parks in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Brazil and Mexico.
European Energy posted 186.7 mln euros in revenue in 2017.
- 01.07.2019 Литва упростила процедуру приглашения иностранцев и выдачи вида на жительство
- 01.07.2019 Simple and transparent securitisation in financial sector: new EU rules in 2019
- 28.06.2019 Tallinn to work closely with Bolt, Citybee in electric scooter rent
- 28.06.2019 NIB issues EUR 145 mln loan to Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta
- 28.06.2019 Group of US and European investors have acquired 60% in Latvia's PNB Banka
- 28.06.2019 airBaltic Top Summer Destinations – Barcelona, Tbilisi and Milan
- 28.06.2019 На должность мэра Риги выдвигают Бурова
- 28.06.2019 ПИИ в Литве за год увеличились на 2,4%
- 28.06.2019 Членами Европейского инновационного совета утверждены два представителя Эстонии