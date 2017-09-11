Generation of electric power in Latvia down 25.2% in five months

During the first five months of 2019, Latvia generated 2.677 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electric power, down 25.2% from the same period last year, according to an electricity market review released by Augstsprieguma Tikls transmission system operator, informed LETA.

Hydropower plants on the Daugava River generated 1,059 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of power in January-May 2019, down 43.7% from the same period a year ago, while small hydropower plants generated 30,997 MWh of electric power, or 24.6 % less than a year ago.





Thermal power stations Rigas TEC-1, Rigas TEC-2, Rigas Siltums, Juglas Jauda and Fortum generated 986,253 MWh of power. In January-May 2019, power generation by the thermal power stations fell 7.6% y-o-y.





Combined heat and power plants generated 200,938 MWh of electricity the first five months of this year, down 2.4% against the same period in 2018, and biomass-fired power plants generated 183,187 MWh of power, down 0.5 %. Power plants running on biogas generated 143,121 MWh of electricity, down 3.9% from the first four months of 2018.





Power generation by Latvia’s wind farms increased by 48.9% y-o-y to 71,907 MWh and solar power stations generated 568 MWh of electricity, up 9%.





According to the Augstsprieguma Tikls report, electricity consumption in Latvia declined 1.3% y-o-y to 3,138 GWh in January-May 2019.





In May, Latvia generated 72% of the electric power consumed during the month, which is a reduction of 4 percentage points from May 2018.