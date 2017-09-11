Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 25.06.2019, 11:13
Generation of electric power in Latvia down 25.2% in five months
Hydropower plants on the Daugava River generated 1,059
gigawatt-hours (GWh) of power in January-May 2019, down 43.7% from the same
period a year ago, while small hydropower plants generated 30,997 MWh of
electric power, or 24.6 % less than a year ago.
Thermal power stations Rigas TEC-1, Rigas TEC-2, Rigas
Siltums, Juglas Jauda and Fortum generated 986,253 MWh of power. In
January-May 2019, power generation by the thermal power stations fell 7.6% y-o-y.
Combined heat and power plants generated 200,938 MWh of
electricity the first five months of this year, down 2.4% against the same
period in 2018, and biomass-fired power plants generated 183,187 MWh of power,
down 0.5 %. Power plants running on biogas generated 143,121 MWh of
electricity, down 3.9% from the first four months of 2018.
Power generation by Latvia’s wind farms increased by 48.9% y-o-y
to 71,907 MWh and solar power stations generated 568 MWh of electricity, up 9%.
According to the Augstsprieguma Tikls report,
electricity consumption in Latvia declined 1.3% y-o-y to 3,138 GWh in
January-May 2019.
In May, Latvia generated 72% of the electric power consumed
during the month, which is a reduction of 4 percentage points from May 2018.
- 25.06.2019 New innovative initiative to support researchers and SMEs in the EU states
- 25.06.2019 50% reduction in car thefts in Latvia so far in 2019
- 21.06.2019 Литва и Польша просят помощи ЕС на исследование перемычки Harmony Link
- 21.06.2019 Цены производителей в латвийской промышленности в мае повысились на 3,1%
- 21.06.2019 Latvia’s energy sector: challenges and prospects
- 21.06.2019 Population projection shows population decrease in Estonia is slowing down
- 21.06.2019 Sustainable Business Operations are Important to 86% of Latvians
- 21.06.2019 AmCham launches a position on talent attraction
- 21.06.2019 In May the level of producer prices in Latvian industry decreased by 0.6%
- 21.06.2019 Energy consumption upturn in both production and consumption in Latvia