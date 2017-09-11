Economics, Energy, Estonia, EU – Baltic States
Ministry: Estonia supports movement toward climate neutrality
By the autumn an analysis commissioned by the Government Office at the initiative of the Ministry of the Environment will be completed along with proposals concerning the possibilities and solutions for transition to climate-neutral economy in Estonia, spokespeople for the ministry said.
The findings of the study will be presented also to the government in autumn 2019.
Kristi Klaas, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of the Environment, named energy, transport, forestry and land use as the main sectors where contributions have to be made to reducing emissions or their sequestration.
"I am convinced that the goal of reducing the emission of greenhouse gases is attainable, but it must happen in a thought-out and gradual fashion, in order for the competitiveness of the economy to be preserved and for it to have a positive effect on our businesses and people. In collaboration with other ministries, we are planning several measures to move toward that objective. After the completion of the survey we will be able to adopt a clearer position on how to move forward," Klaas said.
Estonia's climate policy framework document sets the goal of reducing by 2050 Estonia's greenhouse gas emissions by 80% compared with 1990. In 2017, Estonia's greenhouse gas emissions amounted to 21 mln tons and carbon sequestration to two million tons of CO2. By now Estonia has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 50%.
