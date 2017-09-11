Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Russia, Transport
New LNG shipment arrives in Lithuania's Klaipeda from Russia's Vysotsk
21.06.2019
new shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Russia port of Vysotsk arrived in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on Friday. The LNG shipment from Russia's largest private gas company Novatek is likely meant for the Jonava-based fertilizer producer Achema, informed LETA/BNS.
"The Coral Favia bunker vessel started its unloading into the FSRU Independence this morning. It brought 10,000 cubic meters of LNG," Orinta Barkauskaite, head of communication at Klaipedos Nafta, the LNG terminal's operator, told.
Achema, Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), a subsidiary of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija, and Imlitex, which is part of Lithuania's raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings, use the LNG terminal in Klaipeda.
