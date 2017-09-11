Lithuania's Kruonis provides reserve service after Estlink outage

Lithuania's Kruonis Pumped Storage Plant provided an emergency reserve service after the Estlink power interconnection between Estonia and Finland went out on Tuesday, informed LETA/BNS.

The KPSP operated for eight hours to compensate the lack of power on the market, Lietuvos Energija Gamyba (Lithuanian Energy Production, LEG) said.





LEG managing director Rimgaudas Kalvaitis said the KPSP has provided emergency reserve services 36 times this year already, compared to 29 times over the whole year of 2018.





The KPSP goes on and starts producing power in 2 minutes and is used to swiftly take emergency situations under control and ensure continuous power supply to consumers.