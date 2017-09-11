Generation of electric power in Latvia down 28.3% in four months

During the first four months of 2019, Latvia generated 2.256 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electric power, down 28.3% from the same period last year, according to an electricity market review released by Augstsprieguma Tikls transmission system operator writes LETA.

Hydropower plants on the Daugava River generated 890,977 megawatt-hours (MWh) of power in January-April 2019, down 44.6% from the same period a year ago, while small hydropower plants generated 28,092 MWh of electric power, or 19.8% less than a year ago.





Thermal power stations Rigas TEC-1, Rigas TEC-2, Rigas Siltums, Juglas Jauda and Fortum generated 840,846 MWh of power. In January-April 2019, power generation by the thermal power stations fell 17.4% y-o-y.





Combined heat and power plants generated 169,398 MWh of electricity the first four months of this year, down 1.8% against the same period in 2018, and biomass-fired power plants generated 149,831 MWh of power, down 0.9%. Power plants running on biogas generated 114,961 MWh of electricity, down 3.7% from the first four months of 2018.





Power generation by Latvia’s wind farms increased by 45.6% y-o-y to 61,254 MWh and solar power stations generated 362 MWh of electricity, up 1.3%.





According to the Augstsprieguma Tikls report, electricity consumption in Latvia declined 1.9% y-o-y to 2,556 GWh in January-April 2019.





In April, Latvia generated 86% of the electric power consumed during the month, which is a reduction of 55 percentage points from April 2018.