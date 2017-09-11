Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, Latvia
Generation of electric power in Latvia down 28.3% in four months
Hydropower plants on the Daugava River generated 890,977
megawatt-hours (MWh) of power in January-April 2019, down 44.6% from the same
period a year ago, while small hydropower plants generated 28,092 MWh of
electric power, or 19.8% less than a year ago.
Thermal power stations
Rigas TEC-1, Rigas TEC-2, Rigas Siltums, Juglas Jauda and Fortum generated 840,846 MWh of power.
In January-April 2019, power generation by the thermal power stations fell 17.4%
y-o-y.
Combined heat and power plants generated 169,398 MWh of
electricity the first four months of this year, down 1.8% against the same
period in 2018, and biomass-fired power plants generated 149,831 MWh of power,
down 0.9%. Power plants running on biogas generated 114,961 MWh of electricity,
down 3.7% from the first four months of 2018.
Power generation by Latvia’s wind farms increased by 45.6% y-o-y
to 61,254 MWh and solar power stations generated 362 MWh of electricity, up 1.3%.
According to the Augstsprieguma
Tikls report, electricity consumption in Latvia declined 1.9% y-o-y to
2,556 GWh in January-April 2019.
In April, Latvia generated 86% of the electric power
consumed during the month, which is a reduction of 55 percentage points from
April 2018.
