Energy, Gas Market , Latvia, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.05.2019, 21:01
Three Latvian companies bought gas from Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas
Lietuvos Energijos
Tiekimas offered the best price of gas in the public procurement procedure
held by the Latvian company Rigas Siltums
and won a tender giving it the right to supply gas to this company in May.
This is the second time this year when Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas won a tender held by the Riga-based
district heating company. Rigas Siltums
also bought gas from LET in March.
In May, Lietuvos
Energijos Tiekimas will supply yet another two large Latvian companies with
gas on the basis of newly concluded agreements. Confidentiality requirements do
not allow disclosing names of these buyers.
“These sales agreements reconfirm the fact that we are
competitive in the region even during the warm season, when the need for gas
decreases and its demand increases. Diversified sources of the supply of gas
and its efficient use is an essential condition determining the competitiveness
of Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas. By
operating and competing in the global LNG market, we are constantly monitoring
it and are able to observe and take advantage of the emerging opportunities.
This allows us to be flexible and offer our customers the best price even in
the face of fierce competition”, says Darius
Montvila, the CEO of Lietuvos
Energijos Tiekimas.
With the natural gas market integrating and the processes of
supply becoming more complex, the criterion of diversified sources is becoming
increasingly important for customers when choosing a natural gas supplier.
Lietuvos Energijos
Tiekimas is the only company in the region that has secured gas supply from
three different sources. The company has a long-term LNG supply agreement with
the Norwegian Equinor, it also purchases gas on the short-term LNG transaction
market, gas supplied via pipelines, and uses the Incukalnis Underground Gas
Storage Facility in Latvia.
