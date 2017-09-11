Construction, Energy, EU – CIS, Gas Market , Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 02.05.2019, 18:54
Solitaire Starts Laying the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in Russian Waters
Solitaire, operated by Allseas, is a 300-metres-long and 41-metres-wide dynamically positioned vessel that will lay pipes around the clock seven days a week. It accommodates up to 420 people on board. A vessel that is positioned using thrusters instead of anchors helps to minimise the impact on the environment and marine traffic, as only the pipeline itself touches the seabed along the pipeline route.
The activities are performed in accordance with the national permits granted by responsible authorities. During operations, a safety zone of 1.85 kilometres (1 nautical mile) is applied around the working vessel.
Pipe supply vessels will deliver the 12-metre, 24-tonne concrete weight coated steel pipes from the project’s nearest logistics hub in Kotka, Finland.
Construction works are proceeding well and according to plans also at the Russian and German landfalls, the entry and exit points of the pipeline system. Furthermore, offshore pipelay is on-going in the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone by Pioneering Spirit. Over 1,100 kilometres of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline have been laid in total so far.
