Solitaire Starts Laying the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in Russian Waters

Solitaire, operated by Allseas, is a 300-metres-long and 41-metres-wide dynamically positioned vessel that will lay pipes around the clock seven days a week. It accommodates up to 420 people on board. A vessel that is positioned using thrusters instead of anchors helps to minimise the impact on the environment and marine traffic, as only the pipeline itself touches the seabed along the pipeline route.





The activities are performed in accordance with the national permits granted by responsible authorities. During operations, a safety zone of 1.85 kilometres (1 nautical mile) is applied around the working vessel.



