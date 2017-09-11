Analytics, Baltic, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Lithuania's wholesale electricity price falls 13% w-o-w
The power transmission system operator attributed the decline in prices in the Baltic region to lower consumption and a 12% increase in imports via the NordBalt interconnection from the Nordic countries, where electricity prices were driven down by increased wind power generation.
Based on Nord Pool data, electricity prices averaged 40.3 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in both Lithuania and Latvia and 35.8 euros in Estonia on April 22-28.
Locally-generated electricity covered 57% of the Baltic countries' needs. The region's overall electricity production fell by 8% despite a 113% increase in wind power generation.
Lithuania's local electricity generation increased by 53% w-o-w to 75 gigawatt-hours (GWh), covering 36% of its consumption, which declined by 8%.
