Friday, 26.04.2019, 12:58
Power generation in Latvia down 24.5% in Q1
Thermal power stations Rigas
TEC-1, Rigas TEC-2, Rigas Siltums, Juglas Jauda and Fortum generated the bulk of that amount, or 750,640 megawatt hours
(MWh) of power. In January-March 2019, power generation by the thermal power
stations fell 19.6% y-o-y.
Hydropower plants on the Daugava River generated 601,244 MWh
of power in January-March 2019, down 40.1% from the same period a year ago,
while small hydropower plants generated 22,159 MWh of electric power, or 4%
less than a year ago.
Combined heat and power plants generated 132,587 MWh of
electricity the first three months of this year, up 0.1% against the same
period in 2018, and biomass-fired power plants generated 112,928 MWh of power,
up 0.1%. Power plants running on biogas generated 86,860 MWh of electricity,
down 2.8% from the first three months of 2018.
Power generation by Latvia’s wind farms increased by 64.5%
to 49,818 MWh and solar power stations generated 136 MWh of electricity, down
2.1%.
According to the Augstsprieguma
Tikls report, electricity consumption in Latvia declined 2.4% y-o-y to
1,976 GWh in January-March 2019.
In the three months of this year, Latvia imported 1,477 GWh
of power from third countries, which is 2.3 times more than a year ago. In
March, Latvia generated 105% of the electric power consumed during the month,
which is a reduction of 2 percentage points from March 2018.
