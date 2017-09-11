Power generation in Latvia down 24.5% in Q1

During the first three months of 2019, power generation in Latvia fell 24.5% from the same period a year ago to 174.4 gigawatt hours (GWh), according to an electricity market review released by Augstsprieguma Tikls transmission system operator writes LETA.

Thermal power stations Rigas TEC-1, Rigas TEC-2, Rigas Siltums, Juglas Jauda and Fortum generated the bulk of that amount, or 750,640 megawatt hours (MWh) of power. In January-March 2019, power generation by the thermal power stations fell 19.6% y-o-y.





Hydropower plants on the Daugava River generated 601,244 MWh of power in January-March 2019, down 40.1% from the same period a year ago, while small hydropower plants generated 22,159 MWh of electric power, or 4% less than a year ago.





Combined heat and power plants generated 132,587 MWh of electricity the first three months of this year, up 0.1% against the same period in 2018, and biomass-fired power plants generated 112,928 MWh of power, up 0.1%. Power plants running on biogas generated 86,860 MWh of electricity, down 2.8% from the first three months of 2018.





Power generation by Latvia’s wind farms increased by 64.5% to 49,818 MWh and solar power stations generated 136 MWh of electricity, down 2.1%.





According to the Augstsprieguma Tikls report, electricity consumption in Latvia declined 2.4% y-o-y to 1,976 GWh in January-March 2019.





In the three months of this year, Latvia imported 1,477 GWh of power from third countries, which is 2.3 times more than a year ago. In March, Latvia generated 105% of the electric power consumed during the month, which is a reduction of 2 percentage points from March 2018.