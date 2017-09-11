Analytics, Energy, Estonia, Gas Market

Estonia: Natgas consumption drops 28% in February

As a result of warm weather, the import of natural gas to Estonia and the consumption of natural gas here declined 28 % in February compared with the same month a year ago, writes LETA/BNS.

The consumed during the month was 567 gigawatt-hours, transmission system operator Elering said. 


The smallest amount of natural gas that entered the Elering transmission network in any 24-hour period during the month was 16 gigawatt-hours and the biggest amount 26 gigawatt-hours.


The capacity reserve of the transmission pipeline system was 50 gigawatt-hours in February, 3% bigger than in the same month last year.


The amount that transited from Russia to Latvia via the pipeline located in southeastern Estonia during the month was 803 gigawatt-hours, marking a nearly 12-fold increase year on year.


The average price of natural gas traded on the Lithuanian GET Baltic gas exchange for price area Estonia last month was 21.78 euros per megawatt-hour, more than 11% smaller than in January.




