Monday, 01.04.2019, 10:46
Estonia: Natgas consumption drops 28% in February
The consumed during the month was 567 gigawatt-hours,
transmission system operator Elering
said.
The smallest amount of natural gas that entered the Elering transmission network in any
24-hour period during the month was 16 gigawatt-hours and the biggest amount
26 gigawatt-hours.
The capacity reserve of the transmission pipeline system was
50 gigawatt-hours in February, 3% bigger than in the same month last year.
The amount that transited from Russia to Latvia via the
pipeline located in southeastern Estonia during the month was 803
gigawatt-hours, marking a nearly 12-fold increase year on year.
The average price of natural gas traded on the Lithuanian GET Baltic gas exchange for price area
Estonia last month was 21.78 euros per megawatt-hour, more than 11% smaller
than in January.
