Nord Stream 2 Presented Environmental and Social Initiatives at the Baltic Sea Day in St. Petersburg
The forum is held annually in St Petersburg, in cooperation
with HELCOM (the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission - Helsinki
Commission). Nord Stream 2 supports the forum as an important
platform for discussion of environmental issues in the Baltic region.
This year, Nord Stream 2’s experts and partners
presented the results of environmental research and conservation projects
implemented in Russia as part of the Environmental and Community Initiatives
(ECo-I) strategy. Developed specifically for the landfall in Russia,
Nord Stream 2’s ECo-I strategy represents a holistic approach to reinstatement
and compensation, biodiversity enhancement, community initiatives and local
sponsorship activities. The strategyis an expression of the company’s
commitment to responsible infrastructure development in the region.
At the round table on “Fisheries, Aquaculture and
Conservation of Fish Stock”, the company experts presented a programme
developed for monitoring salmon migration in the Gulf of Finland in cooperation
with the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography.
The monitoring programme allowed scientists to gather data on seasonal salmon
migration in the Baltic Sea and thereby optimise the construction schedule to
account for critical periods for ichthyofauna. The experts also reported on the
release of Atlantic salmon fry as part of the 2018 compensation program and
plans for the upcoming season.
At the “Biodiversity Conservation in the Baltic Region”
round table, experts from the St. Petersburg State University presented a
study of the tourism load within the Kurgalsky reserve, performed with the
company’s support. This is the first study of such a magnitude and
methodological complexity ever to have been performed in a protected area
within the Leningrad region. In addition to opinion polls, in-depth
interviews with tourists and experts, and focus groups with stakeholders, the
study also drew on digital anthropological-research methods.
The study identified key tourist sites, measured the
intensity of the touristic flows and explored behavioural patterns. The
findings are important for the development of a management plan for the
Kurgalsky reserve and addressing the growing impact from tourism and
recreational activities (for more information on the study, see: https://spbu.ru/press-center/press-relizy/eksperty-spbgu-predstavili-rezultaty-kompleksnogo-issledovaniya-turistskoy).
An international team of experts presented interim results
from telemetry studies of Baltic ringed seals for the 2018-2019 season. The
company has supported this project for over two years, providing regular
updates to the expert community.
In honour of the forum’s 20th anniversary,
Nord Stream 2 hosted a concert by the Baltic Sea Philharmonic
Orchestra in the Throne Hall at the Catherine Palace. Nord Stream 2
is the main sponsor of this unique orchestra, which brings together musicians
from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland,
Russia and Sweden. Nord Stream 2’s engagement echoes the orchestra’s
idea of cross-cultural teamwork and close collaboration across national
frontiers. As part of their “Nordic Pulse” tour around the Baltic Sea, the
orchestra’s talented young musicians performed a suite from Tchaikovsky’s
Sleeping Beauty from memory.
In his welcoming speech, Dr Dirk von Ameln, Senior Advisor
to the Chief Executive Officer at Nord Stream 2 and Chairman of the
Board of the Baltic Sea Philharmonic Orchestra, said: “Neither music nor nature
knows national boundaries. Much like Nord Stream 2 will connect
different countries with safe energy infrastructure, music connects the hearts
of those living around the Baltic. On the Baltic Sea Day, we are glad to make
our contribution to the understanding and preservation of the region’s natural
environment.”
