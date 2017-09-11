Electricity prices go down across Baltics w/w - Elektrum Lietuva

Electricity market prices fell across the Baltic region last week, to 41.88 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in both Lithuania and Latvia, down by 1% and 2%, respectively, and to 42.01 euros in Estonia, down by 1%, Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.

The Baltic prices were below the Nord Pool power exchange's average price, which went down by 1% w-o-w to 42.09 euros per MWh, the independent electricity supplier said.





"The price changes were due to increased precipitation, slightly warmer temperatures and a decline in prices for fuel for electricity generation," Karolis Bagdonas, head of the important client segment at Elektrum Lietuva, said.





"Admittedly, a slight decrease in wind power generation kept the prices from falling even faster," he added.





The Baltic countries' total power consumption last week dropped by 1% on average to 563 gigawatt-hours (GWh), while their overall electricity production increased by 5 % to 395 GWh.





Locally-generated electricity covered 70% of the region's needs.