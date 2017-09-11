Analytics, Baltic, Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania
Electricity prices go down across Baltics w/w - Elektrum Lietuva
The Baltic prices were below the Nord Pool power
exchange's average price, which went down by 1% w-o-w to 42.09 euros per MWh,
the independent electricity supplier said.
"The price changes were due to increased
precipitation, slightly warmer temperatures and a decline in prices
for fuel for electricity generation," Karolis Bagdonas, head of
the important client segment at Elektrum Lietuva, said.
"Admittedly, a slight decrease in wind power generation
kept the prices from falling even faster," he added.
The Baltic countries' total power consumption last week
dropped by 1% on average to 563 gigawatt-hours (GWh), while their overall
electricity production increased by 5 % to 395 GWh.
Locally-generated electricity covered 70% of the region's
needs.
