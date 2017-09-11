Analytics, Baltic, Energy

Elektrum Lietuva: Lithuania registers lowest electricity market price in Baltics

Electricity prices across the Baltic region edged up by several euro cents last week, with the lowest price level registered in Lithuania, Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS on Tuesday.

The average electricity market price in Lithuania reached 43.66 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) and the price in both Estonia and Latvia remained at a similar level, at 43.68 euros per MWh, the independent electricity supplier said in a press release.


The average price across the Nord Pool power exchange fell by 2% w-o-w to 41.87 euros per MWh.


The Baltic countries' total power consumption on February 25 through March 3 declined by 1% to 573 gigawatt-hours (GWh) and their overall electricity production remained unchanged from a week ago at 331 GWh. Locally-generated electricity covered 58% of the region's needs.




