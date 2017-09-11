Analytics, Baltic, Energy
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 05.03.2019, 21:28
Elektrum Lietuva: Lithuania registers lowest electricity market price in Baltics
BC, Vilnius, 05.03.2019.Print version
Electricity prices across the Baltic region edged up by several euro cents last week, with the lowest price level registered in Lithuania, Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS on Tuesday.
The average electricity market price in Lithuania reached
43.66 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) and the price in both Estonia and Latvia
remained at a similar level, at 43.68 euros per MWh, the independent
electricity supplier said in a press release.
The average price across the Nord Pool power exchange fell
by 2% w-o-w to 41.87 euros per MWh.
The Baltic countries' total power consumption on February 25
through March 3 declined by 1% to 573 gigawatt-hours (GWh) and their overall
electricity production remained unchanged from a week ago at 331 GWh.
Locally-generated electricity covered 58% of the region's needs.
Other articles:
- 05.03.2019 Estonia: Tallink's passenger numbers down 0.4% on year in February
- 05.03.2019 Environmental organizations file lawsuit in EU court against renewable energy directive
- 05.03.2019 Lithuania's Modus Group gets USD 11.3 mln EBRD loan for biogas projects
- 04.03.2019 Lithuania to invest EUR 8 mln in small-scale green energy
- 04.03.2019 First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia up 1.6% in two months
- 04.03.2019 In 2018, increase recorded in both freight and passenger transport in Latvia
- 04.03.2019 Эксперт:экономическая политика Эстонии не должна измениться после выборов
- 04.03.2019 Как сделать доступнее рынок аренды в Риге?
- 04.03.2019 Estonia: Avg price of Tallinn apartments up 2.6 pct on year in February
- 04.03.2019 Lithuanian PM to offer Belarus to replace Astravyets NPP with natural gas power plant